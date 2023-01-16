Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $76.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $79.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LEN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lennar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.53.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $98.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.81. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Lennar by 92.9% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.