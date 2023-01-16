Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.94.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.
