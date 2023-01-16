Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.94.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 120,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 519.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21,356 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 33,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

