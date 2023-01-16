Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LIMAF. TD Securities cut their price objective on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $49.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58. Linamar has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

