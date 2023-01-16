Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 148.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,165 shares during the period. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises approximately 1.9% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $14,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 111,611 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,144,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

WMS opened at $88.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $79.90 and a one year high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at $8,159,802.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

