Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $13.23 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,920 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for about 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $13,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 34.8% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth approximately $83,093,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $119.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.84 and its 200-day moving average is $141.81.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.23. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $152.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.18 million. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.83.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

