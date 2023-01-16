Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $15.06 Million Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,710 shares during the period. ShockWave Medical accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ShockWave Medical worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,092,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $838,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,304,471.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $2,037,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,300 shares of company stock worth $14,652,804. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV opened at $201.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 86.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.60 and a 200-day moving average of $249.14.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.89.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Stories

