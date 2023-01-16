Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $15.93 Million Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 126,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $15,925,000. Wingstop comprises about 2.1% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Wingstop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wingstop by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $376,577.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares in the company, valued at $376,577.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $608,416.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $1,877,998. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $146.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.39. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $170.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.81.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

