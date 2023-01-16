Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 337,245 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,000. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up approximately 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.15% of WillScot Mobile Mini as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSC. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,802,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,236,000 after buying an additional 1,352,996 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,260,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,353,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,146,708 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $46.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

