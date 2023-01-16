Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 272,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,000. Calix accounts for about 2.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Calix by 43.4% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Calix by 34.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,924.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,953.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $1,769,924.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,953.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,346,735 over the last three months. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

CALX opened at $64.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54 and a beta of 1.63. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $77.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.25 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

