Lisk Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Lisk has a market cap of $120.93 million and $4.20 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00004132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000297 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004899 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002112 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004297 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,371,672 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.