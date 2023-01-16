Livent (NYSE:LTHM) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Mizuho

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an underperform rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.78.

LTHM opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Livent has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.19 million. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 124,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,240,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,659,000 after acquiring an additional 417,428 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 19.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

