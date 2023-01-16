Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $332.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $388.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $469.56.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $449.83 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $363.97 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $479.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,592,000 after acquiring an additional 69,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after acquiring an additional 311,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.