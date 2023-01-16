Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Cut to CHF 66

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from CHF 70 to CHF 66 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Logitech International to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.45.

LOGI stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $85.06.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 18,987 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Logitech International by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

