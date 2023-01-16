LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives $13.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYTS. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

LSI Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $13.49 on Monday. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.89 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

