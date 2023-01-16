LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.42.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

