Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 2,790 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440,188 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after buying an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,844,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,785,000 after buying an additional 1,298,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 670.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,356,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,788,000 after buying an additional 1,180,297 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.13 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $127.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average of $116.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

