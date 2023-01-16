Mackay Shields LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 340,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $49.04 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $56.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

