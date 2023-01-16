Mackay Shields LLC Buys New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,334,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,619,000 after purchasing an additional 376,342 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,877,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 301,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $134,088,000 after purchasing an additional 187,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $579.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $541.22 and a 200 day moving average of $510.85. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.37.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

