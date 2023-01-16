Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,209,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,510 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $14,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUJ. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 51.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 545,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 185,840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 60,508 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 105.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 43,476 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUJ opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

