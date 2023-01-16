Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,013 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KTF. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 106,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 364,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 116,198 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 173,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter.

KTF opened at $8.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

