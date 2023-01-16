Mackay Shields LLC Sells 8,126 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 550.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $136,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $15.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

