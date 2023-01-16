Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,159 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 1.21% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 112,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VPV stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $13.37.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

