Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MRO opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

