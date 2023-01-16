Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $155.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $121.93 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $67.49 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.51.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,466,247.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

