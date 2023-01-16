Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Financial Review

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marchex and Grab’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $53.48 million 1.42 -$4.39 million ($0.15) -11.93 Grab $675.00 million 19.85 -$3.45 billion N/A N/A

Marchex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grab.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

56.8% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Marchex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Grab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Marchex has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -12.73% -6.79% -5.34% Grab -222.20% -32.22% -22.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Marchex and Grab, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 0 0 N/A Grab 1 5 9 0 2.53

Grab has a consensus target price of $5.02, suggesting a potential upside of 40.16%. Given Grab’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than Marchex.

Summary

Marchex beats Grab on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations. The company's Marchex Sales Engagement products comprise Marchex Engage, which combines Marchex artificial intelligence and machine learning with call monitoring and scoring services; Marchex Spotlight, a product for corporate and regional managers; Marchex Engage for Automotive; and Marchex Platform Services that allows businesses to add Marchex conversation intelligence to their existing workflows and enabling them to decode what happens in their conversations with customers. Marchex, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

