Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Citigroup

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from GBX 125 ($1.52) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.83.

Shares of MAKSY opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

