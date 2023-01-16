Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,697,000 after purchasing an additional 598,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,625,000 after acquiring an additional 162,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

