Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after acquiring an additional 598,783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,625,000 after purchasing an additional 162,854 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after buying an additional 11,133,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

