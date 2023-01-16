Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.92.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.
Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology
In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology Price Performance
Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
