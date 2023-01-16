Matthijs Glastra Sells 6,500 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total value of $948,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,458.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthijs Glastra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $3,201,200.00.

Novanta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $150.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $162.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Novanta by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 619,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,041,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,459,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth $3,396,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

