Maxim Group Trims EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Target Price to $34.00

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered EuroDry from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

EuroDry Stock Up 0.6 %

EDRY opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EuroDry

EuroDry ( NASDAQ:EDRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.81 million during the quarter. EuroDry had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 55.93%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.26% of EuroDry worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

