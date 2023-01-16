Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $38,248,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 25,974,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,521 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.1% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,830,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,561,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,040 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

