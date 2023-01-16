MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $1,245.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,291.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,082.92 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,275.82. The company has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 201.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $908.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $874.55.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

