Mercantile Bank (MBWM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $35.08 on Monday. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $556.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MBWM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. State Street Corp increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 34.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 108,389 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 102.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 76.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 23.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

