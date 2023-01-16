Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MERC. StockNews.com lowered Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $12.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.48. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $532.81 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 13.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.62%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

