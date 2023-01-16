Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

MRK stock opened at $112.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $284.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

