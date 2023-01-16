Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,065,000 after purchasing an additional 98,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 335,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $121.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $67.49 and a 12 month high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

