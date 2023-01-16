Michael Leslie Buker Sells 5,000 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.73, for a total transaction of C$38,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,772,751.

On Monday, January 9th, Michael Leslie Buker sold 18,400 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$141,496.00.

Shares of PHX opened at C$7.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of C$3.94 and a one year high of C$8.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$405.44 million and a PE ratio of 12.28.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$142.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.4638221 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

