Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $74.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $84.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

