MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) is Richmond Brothers Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Richmond Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,160 shares during the quarter. MiMedx Group comprises approximately 8.0% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned 2.20% of MiMedx Group worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDXG. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,593 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDXG opened at $3.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $67.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

