Mizuho Increases Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $175.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $183.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.00.

NYSE TT opened at $183.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $186.05.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,654 shares of company stock worth $6,867,700 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after buying an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,203,000 after buying an additional 1,202,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,866,000 after buying an additional 755,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

