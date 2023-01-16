Mizuho Raises Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $123.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $114.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALLE. Vertical Research raised Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Allegion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.22.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $113.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Allegion has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $125.61.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

