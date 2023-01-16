Mizuho Raises Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $310.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $321.45.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PH opened at $317.49 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.53 and a 200-day moving average of $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.