Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 1,279 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.8 %

NIKE Increases Dividend

NYSE NKE opened at $128.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $149.68. The company has a market cap of $202.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.17 and its 200 day moving average is $105.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

