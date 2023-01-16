Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 570 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 527.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 76.6% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 1,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 222.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $449.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $363.97 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $479.47 and its 200 day moving average is $443.18.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

