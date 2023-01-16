Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 8,510 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 218.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,878,000 after buying an additional 95,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

