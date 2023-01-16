Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $393,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 918.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises approximately 0.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $88.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average is $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.