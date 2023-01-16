Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 895.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after buying an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,907 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,612,000 after purchasing an additional 313,621 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,150,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,569,000 after acquiring an additional 697,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna raised their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

AMAT opened at $109.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

