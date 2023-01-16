Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $37,000 in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,815 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in onsemi by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,537,000 after buying an additional 1,588,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 2,051.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,028,000 after buying an additional 1,264,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,344,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,808,000 after buying an additional 903,149 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ON. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

ON stock opened at $65.15 on Monday. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

