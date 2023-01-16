Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Shares of NEE opened at $84.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

