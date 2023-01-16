Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $258.90 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $311.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.22 and its 200-day moving average is $231.66. The stock has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

